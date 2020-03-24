A peek at Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC): Who has invested in It?

Yum China Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YUMC) is -14.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $38.33 and a high of $50.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The YUMC stock was last observed hovering at around $40.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.56% off its average median price target of $52.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.7% off the consensus price target high of $57.87 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -4.19% lower than the price target low of $39.60 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.26, the stock is -3.61% and -7.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.32 million and changing 1.38% at the moment leaves the stock -7.33% off its SMA200. YUMC registered -5.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -7.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.53.

The stock witnessed a -10.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.97%, and is -0.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.77% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) has around 450000 employees, a market worth around $15.80B and $8.78B in sales. and $8.78B in sales Current P/E ratio is 22.17 and Fwd P/E is 20.62. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.64% and -18.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yum China Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.26 with sales reaching $1.6B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.50% in year-over-year returns.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Top Institutional Holders

995 institutions hold shares in Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC), with 834.25k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.22% while institutional investors hold 87.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 382.83M, and float is at 374.95M with Short Float at 3.92%. Institutions hold 87.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 37.14 million shares valued at $1.78 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.88% of the YUMC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 30.7 million shares valued at $1.47 billion to account for 8.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Primavera Capital Management Ltd which holds 23.86 million shares representing 6.35% and valued at over $1.15 billion, while Loomis Sayles & Company, LP holds 4.03% of the shares totaling 15.15 million with a market value of $727.36 million.

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ai Angela, the company’s Chief Development Officer. SEC filings show that Ai Angela sold 15,683 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 06 at a price of $45.00 per share for a total of $705735.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5256.0 shares.

Yum China Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 that Yuen Aiken (Chief People Officer) sold a total of 2,081 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 and was made at $44.03 per share for $91628.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 609.0 shares of the YUMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 29, Ai Angela (Chief Development Officer) disposed off 13,477 shares at an average price of $44.74 for $602907.0. The insider now directly holds 2,652 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC).

Yum China Holdings Inc. (YUMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) that is -48.87% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.96% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 12.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.68.