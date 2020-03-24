ABB Ltd (ABB) is attracting new Institutional Money

ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) is -38.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.91 and a high of $25.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The ABB stock was last observed hovering at around $15.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.11% off its average median price target of $23.44 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.68% off the consensus price target high of $30.11 offered by analysts, but current levels are 4.87% higher than the price target low of $15.61 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.85, the stock is -24.04% and -33.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.97 million and changing -6.95% at the moment leaves the stock -28.53% off its SMA200. ABB registered -20.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -26.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.76.

The stock witnessed a -38.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.33%, and is -4.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.29% over the week and 4.40% over the month.

ABB Ltd (ABB) has around 144400 employees, a market worth around $31.49B and $27.98B in sales. and $27.98B in sales Current P/E ratio is 31.66 and Fwd P/E is 11.25. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is -0.40% and -41.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

ABB Ltd (ABB) Analyst Forecasts

ABB Ltd quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.22 with sales reaching $6.51B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.90% in year-over-year returns.

ABB Ltd (ABB) Top Institutional Holders

397 institutions hold shares in ABB Ltd (ABB), with institutional investors hold 4.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.12B, and float is at 2.12B with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 4.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fisher Asset Management, LLC with over 13.09 million shares valued at $315.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.70% of the ABB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Lazard Asset Management LLC with 6.32 million shares valued at $152.14 million to account for 4.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 5.75 million shares representing 3.82% and valued at over $138.46 million, while Bank of America Corporation holds 3.77% of the shares totaling 5.67 million with a market value of $136.55 million.

ABB Ltd (ABB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -43.05% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.2% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.44 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.89.