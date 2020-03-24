Adobe Inc. (ADBE) And AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) Saying Scary Stuff?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares are -6.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.04% or $11.93 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +19.99% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -20.85% down YTD and -6.21% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 7.43% and -17.61% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 13, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the ADBE stock is a Outperform, while earlier, JP Morgan had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 13, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the ADBE stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 16 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $307.27 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $342.79. The forecasts give the Adobe Inc. stock a price target range of $404.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $293.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 23.94% or -4.87%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 1.80% in the current quarter to $2.35, up from the $1.83 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.8, up 16.80% from $7.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.36 and $2.66. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.24 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 58 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 94 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 622,974 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 529,757. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 582,348 and 417,152 in purchases and sales respectively.

THOMPSON MATTHEW, a EVP WW Field Operations at the company, sold 37,751 shares worth $11.26 million at $298.16 per share on Mar 16. The EVP, Chief Product Officer had earlier sold another 600 ADBE shares valued at $180842.0 on Mar 16. The shares were sold at $301.40 per share. Rao Dana (EVP, Gen. Counsel & Secretary) sold 2,919 shares at $353.66 per share on Jan 29 for a total of $1.03 million while Parasnis Abhay, (EVP & CTO) sold 40,000 shares on Jan 28 for $14.0 million with each share fetching $350.00.

AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN), on the other hand, is trading around $38.78 with a market cap of $102.35B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $53.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.9% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the AstraZeneca PLC (AZN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AZN’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 12.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.71 billion. This represented a 29.34% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.66 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.12 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.41 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $61.38 billion from $58.91 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $885.0 million while total current assets were at $15.56 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.97 billion, significantly higher than the $2.62 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.99 billion.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 18.40% with a share float percentage of 2.60B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AstraZeneca PLC having a total of 727 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 65.19 million shares worth more than $3.25 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Wellington Management Company, LLP held 2.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Primecap Management Company, with the investment firm holding over 58.78 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.93 billion and represent 2.24% of shares outstanding.