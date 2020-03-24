Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) stock Surged by 1.99 yesterday

Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) is -64.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.02 and a high of $72.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALK stock was last observed hovering at around $23.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47%.

Currently trading at $24.03, the stock is -44.44% and -57.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.67 million and changing 1.99% at the moment leaves the stock -61.94% off its SMA200. ALK registered -55.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -63.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $62.95.

The stock witnessed a -63.27% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.27%, and is -26.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.30% over the week and 13.04% over the month.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) has around 24134 employees, a market worth around $3.07B and $8.78B in sales. and $8.78B in sales Current P/E ratio is 3.89 and Fwd P/E is 3.49. Profit margin for the company is 8.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.03% and -66.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.00%).

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Analyst Forecasts

Alaska Air Group Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $1.91B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 75.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.70% in year-over-year returns.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Top Institutional Holders

718 institutions hold shares in Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK), with 534.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.44% while institutional investors hold 90.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 127.74M, and float is at 122.38M with Short Float at 3.90%. Institutions hold 90.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 13.53 million shares valued at $916.35 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.00% of the ALK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 8.86 million shares valued at $600.06 million to account for 7.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 7.46 million shares representing 6.07% and valued at over $505.09 million, while Primecap Management Company holds 4.91% of the shares totaling 6.04 million with a market value of $409.08 million.

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 30 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHNEIDER ANDREA L, the company’s VP PEOPLE. SEC filings show that SCHNEIDER ANDREA L sold 1,450 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 04 at a price of $70.28 per share for a total of $101911.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10268.0 shares.

Alaska Air Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that PEDERSEN BRANDON (EXEC VP/FINANCE & CFO) sold a total of 3,830 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $71.00 per share for $271914.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20000.0 shares of the ALK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28, TACKETT SHANE R (EVP STRATEGY/PLNG) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $69.95 for $104932.0. The insider now directly holds 7,735 shares of Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK).

Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -55.35% down over the past 12 months. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. (HA) is -64.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -28.51% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.07.