American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) picks momentum as shares drop -11.67%

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE: AMT) is -22.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $188.53 and a high of $258.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The AMT stock was last observed hovering at around $195.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -16.3% off its average median price target of $270.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.15% off the consensus price target high of $315.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 7.21% higher than the price target low of $193.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $179.09, the stock is -22.79% and -24.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.88 million and changing -8.34% at the moment leaves the stock -19.46% off its SMA200. AMT registered -7.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $235.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $222.21.

The stock witnessed a -27.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.12%, and is -11.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.11% over the week and 7.32% over the month.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) has around 5454 employees, a market worth around $82.41B and $7.58B in sales. and $7.58B in sales Current P/E ratio is 42.27 and Fwd P/E is 35.00. Profit margin for the company is 24.90%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.01% and -30.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.07 with sales reaching $2B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 10.90% in year-over-year returns.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Top Institutional Holders

1,822 institutions hold shares in American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT), with 1.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.33% while institutional investors hold 95.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 460.16M, and float is at 441.32M with Short Float at 0.85%. Institutions hold 94.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 58.45 million shares valued at $13.43 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.20% of the AMT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 32.12 million shares valued at $7.38 billion to account for 7.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 19.88 million shares representing 4.49% and valued at over $4.57 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 4.17% of the shares totaling 18.48 million with a market value of $4.25 billion.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) Insider Activity

A total of 98 insider transactions have happened at American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 70 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Puech Olivier, the company’s EVP & President, LatAm & EMEA. SEC filings show that Puech Olivier sold 1,186 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $222.71 per share for a total of $264139.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17585.0 shares.

American Tower Corporation (REIT) disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Puech Olivier (EVP & President, LatAm & EMEA) sold a total of 932 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $226.10 per share for $210726.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18771.0 shares of the AMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Puech Olivier (EVP & President, LatAm & EMEA) disposed off 2,184 shares at an average price of $223.63 for $488415.0. The insider now directly holds 19,703 shares of American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT).

American Tower Corporation (REIT) (AMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) that is trading -28.59% down over the past 12 months. Telephone and Data Systems Inc. (TDS) is -50.56% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.44% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.9.