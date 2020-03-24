Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMRX) Vs. New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB): Which Is Riskier?

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSE: AMRX) shares are -20.95% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 6.72% or $0.24 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +58.75% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -32.92% down YTD and -19.62% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 54.88% and -18.06% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 12, 2019, JP Morgan recommended the AMRX stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Raymond James had Downgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on December 12, 2019. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.10 to suggest that the AMRX stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $4.33. The forecasts give the Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $7.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 45.57% or -27.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 60.00% in the current quarter to $0.09, down from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.51, up 15.20% from $0.35 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.1 and $0.15. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.63 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 42 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,684,483 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 78,657. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 1,326,543 and 32,572 in purchases and sales respectively.

MEISTER PAUL M, a Director at the company, bought 149,439 shares worth $416935.0 at $2.79 per share on Mar 17. The Director had earlier bought another 204,210 AMRX shares valued at $553409.0 on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $2.71 per share. Patel Chintu (Co-CEO and Director) bought 100,000 shares at $3.09 per share on Mar 10 for a total of $309000.0 while Patel Chirag K., (President, Co-CEO & Director) bought 100,000 shares on Mar 10 for $309000.0 with each share fetching $3.09.

New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYSE:NYCB), on the other hand, is trading around $9.29 with a market cap of $4.34B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.86 and spell out a more modest performance – a 21.67% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the New York Community Bancorp Inc. (NYCB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NYCB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 52.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $17.46 million. This represented a 96.13% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $450.68 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.22 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.21 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $509.75 million, significantly lower than the $540.36 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $509.75 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 39 times at New York Community Bancorp Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 31 times and accounting for 572,542 shares. Insider sales totaled 419,759 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 15.52M shares after the latest sales, with 3.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.60% with a share float percentage of 451.80M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New York Community Bancorp Inc. having a total of 491 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 52.89 million shares worth more than $635.76 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 11.32% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 43.29 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $520.38 million and represent 9.26% of shares outstanding.