Analysts suggest Citigroup Inc. (C) could spike -41.96% in a year

By Richard Addington

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is -55.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.00 and a high of $83.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The C stock was last observed hovering at around $38.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.67% off its average median price target of $90.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.99% off the consensus price target high of $122.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 36.8% higher than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.39, the stock is -36.26% and -49.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32.76 million and changing -7.02% at the moment leaves the stock -49.79% off its SMA200. C registered -41.96% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -48.97%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.32.

The stock witnessed a -53.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -54.74%, and is -14.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.61% over the week and 8.92% over the month.

Citigroup Inc. (C) has around 200000 employees, a market worth around $76.07B and $76.51B in sales. and $76.51B in sales Current P/E ratio is 4.34 and Fwd P/E is 3.86. Profit margin for the company is 23.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.59% and -57.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Citigroup Inc. (C) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citigroup Inc. (C) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citigroup Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.1 with sales reaching $19.03B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.50% in year-over-year returns.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Top Institutional Holders

2,331 institutions hold shares in Citigroup Inc. (C), with 4.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.23% while institutional investors hold 82.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.15B, and float is at 2.09B with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 81.94% of the Float.

Citigroup Inc. (C) Insider Activity

A total of 97 insider transactions have happened at Citigroup Inc. (C) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 81 times.

Citigroup Inc. (C): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -33.06% lower over the past 12 months. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) is -28.87% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.8% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 18.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.23.

