Analysts suggest Rio Tinto Group (RIO) could spike -34.35% in a year

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) is -38.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.82 and a high of $63.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The RIO stock was last observed hovering at around $36.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 33.78% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 33.78% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $36.42, the stock is -18.86% and -29.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.17 million and changing -0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -32.70% off its SMA200. RIO registered -34.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -31.05%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.16.

The stock witnessed a -33.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -37.72%, and is -9.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.18% over the week and 5.25% over the month.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $64.11B and $43.17B in sales. and $43.17B in sales Current P/E ratio is 7.47 and Fwd P/E is 7.25. Profit margin for the company is 18.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.68% and -42.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rio Tinto Group (RIO) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rio Tinto Group is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.10% this year.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Top Institutional Holders

503 institutions hold shares in Rio Tinto Group (RIO), with 64.77k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 8.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.76B, and float is at 1.07B with Short Float at 0.55%. Institutions hold 8.09% of the Float.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -55.75% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.34% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.88 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.91.