Analysts suggest Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) could spike -87.56% in a year

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) is 19.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.14 and a high of $2.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The TTNP stock was last observed hovering at around $0.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.23, the stock is -8.16% and -12.30% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.44 million and changing 8.08% at the moment leaves the stock -53.44% off its SMA200. TTNP registered -87.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2624 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.4907.

The stock witnessed a -2.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 43.31%, and is 5.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.80% over the week and 22.31% over the month.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $21.69M and $3.60M in sales. and $3.60M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 62.89% and -89.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-74.50%).

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.08 with sales reaching $920k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 80.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -49.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.60% in year-over-year returns.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP), with 167.21k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.30% while institutional investors hold 5.64% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 93.78M, and float is at 82.95M with Short Float at 6.88%. Institutions hold 5.62% of the Float.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TTNP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.