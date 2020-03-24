Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (AXAS), ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) shares are -69.64% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.17% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.44% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -74.62% down YTD and -74.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.83% and -52.20% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Stifel recommended the AXAS stock is a Hold, while earlier, Canaccord Genuity had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on March 10, 2020.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -33.30% in the current quarter to $0.02, up from the $0.02 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.08, down -11.00% from $0.18 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.01 and $0.11. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.09 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 764,695 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 247,660 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

WATSON ROBERT L G, a President/CEO at the company, bought 35,380 shares worth $9906.0 at $0.28 per share on Feb 07. The VP – Contracts and Marketing had earlier bought another 35,380 AXAS shares valued at $9906.0 on Feb 07. The shares were bought at $0.28 per share. Schwartz Dirk A (VP – Business Development) bought 35,380 shares at $0.28 per share on Feb 07 for a total of $9906.0 while Krog George William Jr, (VP Chief Accounting Officer) bought 35,380 shares on Feb 07 for $9906.0 with each share fetching $0.28.

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP), on the other hand, is trading around $2.00 with a market cap of $143.70M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $9.34 and spell out a more modest performance – a 78.59% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PUMP’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $97.29 million. This represented a 82.05% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $541.85 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.33 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.53 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $307.63 million, significantly higher than the $251.09 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$86.71 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 6 times at ProPetro Holding Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 3 times and accounting for 126,997 shares. Insider sales totaled 36,848 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 16.75M shares after the latest sales, with 0.80% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ProPetro Holding Corp. having a total of 295 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 13.11 million shares worth more than $147.44 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 13.05% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 8.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $99.84 million and represent 8.84% of shares outstanding.