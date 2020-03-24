Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB), Medtronic plc (MDT)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) shares are -60.44% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.81% or -$0.75 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +9.55% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -60.80% down YTD and -60.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.82% and -58.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, Barclays recommended the FITB stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 02, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the FITB stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.16 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.10. The forecasts give the Fifth Third Bancorp stock a price target range of $38.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $22.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 68.0% or 44.73%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -5.60% in the current quarter to $0.62, down from the $0.63 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.85, down -7.70% from $2.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.56 and $0.73. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.99 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 68 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 723,130 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 701,186. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 410,354 and 151,822 in purchases and sales respectively.

Leonard James C., a EVP & Chief Risk Officer at the company, bought 6,300 shares worth $100799.0 at $16.00 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 58,800 FITB shares valued at $993720.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $16.90 per share. Spence Timothy (EVP) sold 5,000 shares at $24.19 per share on Mar 02 for a total of $120950.0 while Forrest Frank R., (EVP) sold 3,224 shares on Jan 30 for $91014.0 with each share fetching $28.23.

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), on the other hand, is trading around $72.92 with a market cap of $97.75B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $125.96 and spell out a more modest performance – a 42.11% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 60 times at Medtronic plc over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 409,020 shares. Insider sales totaled 404,878 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 34 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -8.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 951.52k shares after the latest sales, with 19.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.90% with a share float percentage of 1.34B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Medtronic plc having a total of 2,089 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 111.69 million shares worth more than $10.17 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 106.78 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.73 billion and represent 7.96% of shares outstanding.