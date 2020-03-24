Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – First Horizon National Corporation (FHN), Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN)

First Horizon National Corporation (NYSE: FHN) shares are -58.88% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -11.79% or -$0.91 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +8.61% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -60.86% down YTD and -59.29% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.15% and -57.65% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 05, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the FHN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 02, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $6.81 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.04. The forecasts give the First Horizon National Corporation stock a price target range of $21.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 67.57% or 24.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 11.90% in the current quarter to $0.4, up from the $0.35 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.62, up 35.50% from $1.66 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.35 and $0.44. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.75 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 51 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 89 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,419,074 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 774,555. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 516,914 and 312,899 in purchases and sales respectively.

Burdick Kenneth A, a Director at the company, bought 5,000 shares worth $44750.0 at $8.95 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 50,000 FHN shares valued at $469835.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $9.40 per share. NISWONGER SCOTT M (Director) bought 100,000 shares at $9.08 per share on Mar 12 for a total of $907700.0 while JORDAN D BRYAN, (Chairman, President and CEO) sold 185,434 shares on Feb 11 for $3.08 million with each share fetching $16.58.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN), on the other hand, is trading around $12.26 with a market cap of $184.27M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $1.45 and spell out a less modest performance – a -745.52% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$4.42 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

APRN’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -11.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $56.95 million. This represented a 39.62% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $94.32 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$1.64 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.76 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $266.06 million from $320.05 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$16.47 million, significantly higher than the -$76.9 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$21.69 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at Blue Apron Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 43,321 shares. Insider sales totaled 15,772 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 205.91k shares after the latest sales, with 15.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 44.10% with a share float percentage of 8.03M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Blue Apron Holdings Inc. having a total of 54 institutions that hold shares in the company.