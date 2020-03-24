Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Novartis AG (NVS), Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) shares are -25.37% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.42% or -$1.75 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +2.15% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -29.22% down YTD and -25.03% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.38% and -26.96% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, Guggenheim recommended the NVS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Upgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on March 10, 2020. 25 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.00 to suggest that the NVS stock is a “Strong Sell. 2 of the 25 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $70.67 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $102.67. The forecasts give the Novartis AG stock a price target range of $117.94 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $73.94. The two limits represent an upside potential of 40.08% or 4.42%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.30% in the current quarter to $1.36, up from the $1.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.74, up 5.70% from $5.4 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.37 and $1.48. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $6.31 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

Novartis Bioventures Ltd, a 10% Owner at the company, bought 168,630 shares worth $2.36 million at $14.00 per share on May 28. The 10% Owner had earlier bought another 250,000 NVS shares valued at $3.0 million on Nov 12. The shares were bought at $12.00 per share. Novartis Bioventures Ltd (10% Owner) sold 138,704 shares at $1.03 per share on Apr 26 for a total of $142865.0 while Novartis Bioventures Ltd, (10% Owner) sold 563,096 shares on Apr 25 for $579989.0 with each share fetching $1.03.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB), on the other hand, is trading around $112.34 with a market cap of $40.77B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $141.15 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.41% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $7.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

KMB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $815.0 million. This represented a 82.22% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.58 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.59 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.18 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $15.28 billion from $15.03 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.74 billion, significantly lower than the $2.97 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.53 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 30 times at Kimberly-Clark Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 93,384 shares. Insider sales totaled 105,027 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 15 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.17M shares after the latest sales, with 9.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.50% with a share float percentage of 340.14M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Kimberly-Clark Corporation having a total of 1,937 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.57 million shares worth more than $3.93 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 25.01 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.44 billion and represent 7.33% of shares outstanding.