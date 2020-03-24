Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – Ross Stores Inc. (ROST), Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG)

Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: ROST) shares are -45.95% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.53% or -$0.98 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.76% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.32% down YTD and -45.36% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -14.89% and -48.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, BMO Capital Markets recommended the ROST stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Citigroup had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 20, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $62.92 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $115.29. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 45.42.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 2.40% in the current quarter to $1.12, down from the $1.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.72, up 4.20% from $4.6 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.53 and $1.26. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 28 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 186,023 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 578,188. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 101,262 and 114,706 in purchases and sales respectively.

FASSIO JAMES S, a President, Chief Dev. Officer at the company, sold 15,000 shares worth $1.63 million at $108.66 per share on Sep 19. The Chief Executive Officer had earlier sold another 25,000 ROST shares valued at $2.75 million on Sep 30. The shares were sold at $110.01 per share. RENTLER BARBARA (Chief Executive Officer) sold 25,000 shares at $107.06 per share on Sep 05 for a total of $2.68 million while ORBAN GEORGE, (Director) sold 10,000 shares on Jul 12 for $1.06 million with each share fetching $105.86.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG), on the other hand, is trading around $5.68 with a market cap of $1.38B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $13.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.93% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.13 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

VG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 0.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.3 million. This represented a 97.32% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $309.69 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.01 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.36 billion from $1.33 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $92.93 million, significantly lower than the $123.2 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $72.65 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 99 times at Vonage Holdings Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 58 times and accounting for 2,536,105 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,149,229 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 41 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 17.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 13.6M shares after the latest sales, with 20.30% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 4.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 93.80% with a share float percentage of 229.98M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Vonage Holdings Corp. having a total of 334 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 32.37 million shares worth more than $239.85 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Blackrock Inc. held 13.34% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 24.41 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $180.88 million and represent 10.06% of shares outstanding.