Are These Stocks Nearing A Big Breakout? – The TJX Companies Inc. (TJX), AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

The TJX Companies Inc. (NYSE: TJX) shares are -39.80% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.63% or -$0.61 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +12.35% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -43.40% down YTD and -38.99% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -10.45% and -41.94% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 24, 2020, Telsey Advisory Group recommended the TJX stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Gordon Haskett had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on February 27, 2020. 29 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the TJX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 29 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 21 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $36.76 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $67.46. The forecasts give the The TJX Companies Inc. stock a price target range of $85.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $50.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.75% or 26.48%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.20% in the current quarter to $0.54, down from the $0.57 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.73, up 4.40% from $2.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.17 and $0.7. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 24 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 36 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 510,220 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,001,546. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 500 in purchases and sales respectively.

MEYROWITZ CAROL, a Executive Chairman at the company, sold 74,262 shares worth $4.5 million at $60.55 per share on Dec 02. The Director had earlier sold another 500 TJX shares valued at $31475.0 on Mar 03. The shares were sold at $62.95 per share. Herrman Ernie (CEO & President) sold 127,296 shares at $60.38 per share on Nov 26 for a total of $7.69 million while CHING DAVID T, (Director) sold 20,000 shares on Jun 12 for $1.04 million with each share fetching $52.20.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV), on the other hand, is trading around $64.50 with a market cap of $95.54B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $99.85 and spell out a more modest performance – a 35.4% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.67 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ABBV’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 39.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.74 billion. This represented a 68.5% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $8.7 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.88 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.15 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $89.11 billion from $59.44 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $13.32 billion, significantly lower than the $13.43 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $12.77 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 64 times at AbbVie Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 46 times and accounting for 620,828 shares. Insider sales totaled 298,967 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 18 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 28.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.63M shares after the latest sales, with 60.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.10% with a share float percentage of 1.48B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AbbVie Inc. having a total of 2,769 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 122.57 million shares worth more than $10.85 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 98.59 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.73 billion and represent 6.67% of shares outstanding.