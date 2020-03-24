Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Intel Corporation (INTC)?

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is -17.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.86 and a high of $69.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The INTC stock was last observed hovering at around $45.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.75% off its average median price target of $64.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.67% off the consensus price target high of $85.00 offered by 43 analysts, but current levels are 0.84% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.58, the stock is -7.20% and -17.32% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 46.1 million and changing 8.18% at the moment leaves the stock -8.38% off its SMA200. INTC registered -6.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -2.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.77 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $54.14.

The stock witnessed a -22.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -14.46%, and is 11.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.52% over the week and 7.59% over the month.

Intel Corporation (INTC) has around 110800 employees, a market worth around $219.76B and $71.97B in sales. and $71.97B in sales Current P/E ratio is 10.49 and Fwd P/E is 9.98. Profit margin for the company is 29.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.68% and -28.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Intel Corporation (INTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Intel Corporation (INTC) is a “Hold”. 43 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 8 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Intel Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.28 with sales reaching $18.74B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.70% in year-over-year returns.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Top Institutional Holders

3,248 institutions hold shares in Intel Corporation (INTC), with 2.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.05% while institutional investors hold 68.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.43B, and float is at 4.27B with Short Float at 1.12%. Institutions hold 68.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 361.02 million shares valued at $21.61 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.44% of the INTC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 302.73 million shares valued at $18.12 billion to account for 7.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 193.84 million shares representing 4.53% and valued at over $11.6 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 3.33% of the shares totaling 142.52 million with a market value of $8.53 billion.

Intel Corporation (INTC) Insider Activity

A total of 179 insider transactions have happened at Intel Corporation (INTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 89 and purchases happening 90 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Shenoy Navin, the company’s EVP, GM – Data Platforms Group. SEC filings show that Shenoy Navin sold 9,932 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $57.38 per share for a total of $569869.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85779.0 shares.

Intel Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that BRYANT ANDY D (Director) sold a total of 9,991 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $57.38 per share for $573274.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 406581.0 shares of the INTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20, McBride Kevin Thomas (VP Finance, Corp. Controller) disposed off 491 shares at an average price of $65.67 for $32243.0. The insider now directly holds 15,592 shares of Intel Corporation (INTC).

Intel Corporation (INTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) that is trading 19.83% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is -29.16% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.31% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 46.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.05.