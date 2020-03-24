Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU)?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) is -25.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $128.85 and a high of $266.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The LULU stock was last observed hovering at around $165.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.29% off its average median price target of $236.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.79% off the consensus price target high of $330.00 offered by 33 analysts, but current levels are -7.69% lower than the price target low of $160.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $172.30, the stock is -13.34% and -24.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.26 million and changing 4.42% at the moment leaves the stock -16.30% off its SMA200. LULU registered 20.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -8.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $226.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $205.87.

The stock witnessed a -32.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.12%, and is 23.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.06% over the week and 7.70% over the month.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) has around 15700 employees, a market worth around $20.35B and $3.75B in sales. and $3.75B in sales Current P/E ratio is 39.87 and Fwd P/E is 30.42. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.73% and -35.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.30%).

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) is a “Overweight”. 33 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/26/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.24 with sales reaching $1.38B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 57.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.90% in year-over-year returns.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Top Institutional Holders

1,022 institutions hold shares in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU), with 5.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.21% while institutional investors hold 91.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 118.10M, and float is at 111.18M with Short Float at 3.70%. Institutions hold 87.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 18.5 million shares valued at $4.29 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.00% of the LULU Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.65 million shares valued at $2.47 billion to account for 8.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jennison Associates LLC which holds 8.05 million shares representing 6.53% and valued at over $1.87 billion, while Blackrock Inc. holds 5.63% of the shares totaling 6.95 million with a market value of $1.61 billion.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 63 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wilson Dennis J., the company’s Director by deputization. SEC filings show that Wilson Dennis J. sold 173,544 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $144.04 per share for a total of $25.0 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that Wilson Dennis J. (Director by deputization) sold a total of 35,725 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $221.35 per share for $7.91 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the LULU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04, Wilson Dennis J. (Director by deputization) disposed off 34,931 shares at an average price of $226.16 for $7.9 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU).

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NIKE Inc. (NKE) that is -23.59% lower over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -18.38% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.32.