Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in PagerDuty Inc. (PD)?

PagerDuty Inc. (NYSE: PD) is -23.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.33 and a high of $59.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The PD stock was last observed hovering at around $19.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.28% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 38.66% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -18.6% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.79, the stock is -3.11% and -16.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.16 million and changing -6.71% at the moment leaves the stock -41.62% off its SMA200. PD registered a loss of -40.20% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.32.

The stock witnessed a -15.45% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.68%, and is 38.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.95% over the week and 11.60% over the month.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) has around 524 employees, a market worth around $1.11B and $154.30M in sales. and $154.30M in sales Profit margin for the company is -30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.28% and -70.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (61.40%).

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PagerDuty Inc. (PD) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PagerDuty Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $48.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 25.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 29.30% in year-over-year returns.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Top Institutional Holders

161 institutions hold shares in PagerDuty Inc. (PD), with 542.47k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.70% while institutional investors hold 39.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 62.52M, and float is at 59.39M with Short Float at 9.36%. Institutions hold 39.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 7.3 million shares valued at $170.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.45% of the PD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is AH Equity Partners III, L.L.C. with 7.1 million shares valued at $166.06 million to account for 9.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Deer Viii & Co. Ltd. which holds 6.54 million shares representing 8.47% and valued at over $152.92 million, while Accel Growth Fund IV Associates L.L.C. holds 5.96% of the shares totaling 4.61 million with a market value of $107.74 million.

PagerDuty Inc. (PD) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at PagerDuty Inc. (PD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Solomon Dan Alexandru, the company’s CTO & Co-Founder. SEC filings show that Solomon Dan Alexandru sold 52,683 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 15 at a price of $24.80 per share for a total of $1.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3.69 million shares.

PagerDuty Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 13 that Giamalis Stacey (Senior VP, Legal and GC) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 13 and was made at $25.00 per share for $25000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 07, Giamalis Stacey (Senior VP, Legal and GC) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $25.05 for $25054.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of PagerDuty Inc. (PD).