Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) turns bearish with loss of -2.99 points

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) is -36.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.11 and a high of $182.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADP stock was last observed hovering at around $112.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.99% off its average median price target of $179.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 48.55% off the consensus price target high of $212.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 16.1% higher than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $109.07, the stock is -26.05% and -33.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.69 million and changing -2.67% at the moment leaves the stock -34.07% off its SMA200. ADP registered -29.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -31.53%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $163.68 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $165.15.

The stock witnessed a -38.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.36%, and is -10.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.89% over the week and 7.23% over the month.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has around 58000 employees, a market worth around $47.18B and $14.51B in sales. and $14.51B in sales Current P/E ratio is 19.28 and Fwd P/E is 16.17. Profit margin for the company is 17.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.78% and -40.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (31.20%).

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Analyst Forecasts

Automatic Data Processing Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.93 with sales reaching $4.06B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Top Institutional Holders

2,099 institutions hold shares in Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), with 582.87k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.14% while institutional investors hold 82.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 432.60M, and float is at 431.07M with Short Float at 1.34%. Institutions hold 82.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 38.23 million shares valued at $6.52 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.85% of the ADP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 31.45 million shares valued at $5.36 billion to account for 7.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 19.35 million shares representing 4.48% and valued at over $3.3 billion, while Bank of America Corporation holds 2.64% of the shares totaling 11.41 million with a market value of $1.95 billion.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 44 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Eberhard Michael C, the company’s Corporate Vice President. SEC filings show that Eberhard Michael C sold 13,563 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 06 at a price of $180.00 per share for a total of $2.44 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40001.0 shares.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 06 that Weinstein Donald (Corporate VP) sold a total of 2,468 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 06 and was made at $180.00 per share for $444240.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24110.0 shares of the ADP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, Dyson Deborah L (Corp. VP) disposed off 3,250 shares at an average price of $176.67 for $574178.0. The insider now directly holds 18,304 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP).

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading -13.04% down over the past 12 months. Intuit Inc. (INTU) is -22.94% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.09% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.36.