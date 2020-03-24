Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Vs. Cronos Group Inc. (CRON): Which Is Riskier?

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) shares are -27.83% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 2.89% or $2.56 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +11.24% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.11% down YTD and -28.77% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.72% and -29.72% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 02, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the BIDU stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Deutsche Bank had Initiated the stock as a Hold on March 11, 2020. 38 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the BIDU stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 38 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 25 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $91.22 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1032.31. The forecasts give the Baidu Inc. stock a price target range of $1335.09 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $838.80. The two limits represent an upside potential of 93.17% or 89.12%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 3.40% in the current quarter to $3.59, up from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $45.75, up 4.20% from $52.04 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $4.28 and $15.02. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $63.33 for the next year.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON), on the other hand, is trading around $5.12 with a market cap of $1.79B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CRON’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $26.66 million. This represented a -177.02% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $9.62 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.40 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.03 as given in the last earnings report.

Short term investments amounted to $391.73 million while total current assets were at $1.58 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$77.59 million, significantly lower than the -$25.46 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$115.44 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 45.42% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.44% with a share float percentage of 181.29M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Cronos Group Inc. having a total of 347 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 9.42 million shares worth more than $72.24 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 2.70% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Chescapmanager LLC, with the investment firm holding over 8.87 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $68.06 million and represent 2.54% of shares outstanding.