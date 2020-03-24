Check out this: Datadog Inc. (DDOG) is on the verge of a huge rally

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) is -12.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.55 and a high of $50.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The DDOG stock was last observed hovering at around $33.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.48% off its average median price target of $49.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.38% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 21.67% higher than the price target low of $42.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.90, the stock is -16.73% and -22.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.38 million and changing -1.44% at the moment leaves the stock -14.65% off its SMA200. DDOG registered a gain of -8.99% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.27.

The stock witnessed a -27.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.65%, and is 13.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.87% over the week and 9.02% over the month.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) has around 1403 employees, a market worth around $9.47B and $362.80M in sales. and $362.80M in sales Profit margin for the company is -4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.42% and -34.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.70%).

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Datadog Inc. (DDOG) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Datadog Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/07/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $118.19M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 17.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 49.60% year-over-year.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Top Institutional Holders

206 institutions hold shares in Datadog Inc. (DDOG), with 11.4M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.84% while institutional investors hold 110.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 287.92M, and float is at 63.12M with Short Float at 9.43%. Institutions hold 106.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dragoneer Investment Group, LLC with over 6.9 million shares valued at $260.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.61% of the DDOG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 4.56 million shares valued at $172.11 million to account for 7.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Index Venture Associates VI Ltd which holds 4.15 million shares representing 6.38% and valued at over $156.71 million, while IA Venture Partners, LLC holds 6.27% of the shares totaling 4.08 million with a market value of $154.02 million.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) Insider Activity

A total of 69 insider transactions have happened at Datadog Inc. (DDOG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 55 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Index Ventures VI (Jersey) LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Index Ventures VI (Jersey) LP sold 28,209 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $32.37 per share for a total of $913072.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Datadog Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Shah Shardul (Director) sold a total of 28,209 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $32.37 per share for $913072.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the DDOG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Callahan Michael James (Director) disposed off 18,000 shares at an average price of $37.94 for $682943.0. The insider now directly holds 13,179 shares of Datadog Inc. (DDOG).