Check out this: Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) is on the verge of a huge rally

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE: GIL) is -64.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.78 and a high of $40.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The GIL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.47% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.53% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 13.1% higher than the price target low of $12.21 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.61, the stock is -46.90% and -57.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.17 million and changing 4.64% at the moment leaves the stock -66.53% off its SMA200. GIL registered -70.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $31.57.

The stock witnessed a -61.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -63.34%, and is -27.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.16% over the week and 8.22% over the month.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) has around 53000 employees, a market worth around $2.14B and $2.82B in sales. and $2.82B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.35 and Fwd P/E is 4.94. Profit margin for the company is 9.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.49% and -73.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) is a “Overweight”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gildan Activewear Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $530.54M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -23.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.50% in year-over-year returns.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL) Top Institutional Holders

469 institutions hold shares in Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL), with 3.51M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.76% while institutional investors hold 82.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 201.40M, and float is at 195.28M with Short Float at 1.23%. Institutions hold 81.35% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Jarislowsky, Fraser Ltd with over 16.55 million shares valued at $488.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.32% of the GIL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec with 10.62 million shares valued at $313.67 million to account for 5.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 9.84 million shares representing 4.95% and valued at over $290.65 million, while Pzena Investment Management, LLC holds 4.27% of the shares totaling 8.49 million with a market value of $250.68 million.

Gildan Activewear Inc. (GIL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hanesbrands Inc. (HBI) that is trading -46.93% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.55% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.16.