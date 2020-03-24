Check out this: Humana Inc. (HUM) is on the verge of a huge rally

Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) is -41.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $225.65 and a high of $384.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The HUM stock was last observed hovering at around $230.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -16.18% off its average median price target of $402.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.38% off the consensus price target high of $460.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 40.6% higher than the price target low of $361.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $214.43, the stock is -32.14% and -37.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.56 million and changing -7.02% at the moment leaves the stock -30.35% off its SMA200. HUM registered -21.34% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -22.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $339.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $307.69.

The stock witnessed a -41.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.35%, and is -20.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.80% over the week and 8.51% over the month.

Humana Inc. (HUM) has around 46000 employees, a market worth around $28.40B and $64.89B in sales. and $64.89B in sales Current P/E ratio is 10.68 and Fwd P/E is 9.66. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is -4.97% and -44.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.50%).

Humana Inc. (HUM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Humana Inc. (HUM) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Humana Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.51 with sales reaching $18.47B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.70% in year-over-year returns.

Humana Inc. (HUM) Top Institutional Holders

1,143 institutions hold shares in Humana Inc. (HUM), with 331.59k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.25% while institutional investors hold 96.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.45M, and float is at 131.79M with Short Float at 1.52%. Institutions hold 96.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 12.11 million shares valued at $4.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.16% of the HUM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 10.19 million shares valued at $3.74 billion to account for 7.71% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital International Investors which holds 10.04 million shares representing 7.60% and valued at over $3.68 billion, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 5.93% of the shares totaling 7.83 million with a market value of $2.87 billion.

Humana Inc. (HUM) Insider Activity

A total of 158 insider transactions have happened at Humana Inc. (HUM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 77 and purchases happening 81 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Zipperle Cynthia H, the company’s SVP, Chief Acct Officer & Cont. SEC filings show that Zipperle Cynthia H bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $289.40 per share for a total of $434100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3162.0 shares.

Humana Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 09 that Huval Timothy S. (Chief Administrative Officer) sold a total of 13,437 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 09 and was made at $342.90 per share for $4.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8173.0 shares of the HUM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Diamond Susan M (Segment President, Home Bus.) acquired 1,785 shares at an average price of $319.68 for $570629.0. The insider now directly holds 2,114 shares of Humana Inc. (HUM).

Humana Inc. (HUM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Anthem Inc. (ANTM) that is trading -42.06% down over the past 12 months. Centene Corporation (CNC) is -20.28% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.5% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.17 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.69.