Cigna Corporation (CI) is attracting new Institutional Money

Cigna Corporation (NYSE: CI) is -36.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $118.50 and a high of $224.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The CI stock was last observed hovering at around $142.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -12.03% off its average median price target of $253.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.84% off the consensus price target high of $288.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are 28.14% higher than the price target low of $181.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $130.06, the stock is -27.41% and -34.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.19 million and changing -8.47% at the moment leaves the stock -27.23% off its SMA200. CI registered -21.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $195.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $178.61.

The stock witnessed a -40.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.55%, and is -13.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.74% over the week and 8.21% over the month.

Cigna Corporation (CI) has around 73700 employees, a market worth around $48.32B and $153.74B in sales. and $153.74B in sales Current P/E ratio is 9.69 and Fwd P/E is 6.28. Profit margin for the company is 3.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.76% and -42.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Cigna Corporation (CI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cigna Corporation (CI) is a “Buy”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cigna Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $4.31 with sales reaching $37.01B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.80% in year-over-year returns.

Cigna Corporation (CI) Top Institutional Holders

1,556 institutions hold shares in Cigna Corporation (CI), with 5.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.51% while institutional investors hold 93.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 371.53M, and float is at 366.43M with Short Float at 1.20%. Institutions hold 91.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.67 million shares valued at $5.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.71% of the CI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 25.93 million shares valued at $5.3 billion to account for 6.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 24.65 million shares representing 6.63% and valued at over $5.04 billion, while Capital World Investors holds 5.41% of the shares totaling 20.12 million with a market value of $4.11 billion.

Cigna Corporation (CI) Insider Activity

A total of 86 insider transactions have happened at Cigna Corporation (CI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 36 and purchases happening 50 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cordani David, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Cordani David sold 22,582 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 at a price of $188.54 per share for a total of $4.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34592.0 shares.

Cigna Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 that MURABITO JOHN M (EVP, HR & Services) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 and was made at $210.00 per share for $1.05 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61100.0 shares of the CI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 02, Jones Nicole S (EVP, General Counsel) disposed off 3,993 shares at an average price of $182.85 for $730120.0. The insider now directly holds 35,871 shares of Cigna Corporation (CI).