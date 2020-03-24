News

Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) dip is a big Buy opportunity

By Andrew Francis

Correvio Pharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CORV) is -17.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $3.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The CORV stock was last observed hovering at around $0.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.34, the stock is -11.34% and -4.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.46 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -76.95% off its SMA200. CORV registered -88.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.3559 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4659.

The stock witnessed a 16.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.79%, and is -1.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.43% over the week and 26.20% over the month.

Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) has around 173 employees, a market worth around $18.65M and $30.30M in sales. and $30.30M in sales Distance from 52-week low is 61.90% and -90.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.30%).

Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Correvio Pharma Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.12 with sales reaching $11.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.90% in year-over-year returns.

Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV), with 1.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.14% while institutional investors hold 8.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.85M, and float is at 54.20M with Short Float at 5.84%. Institutions hold 8.41% of the Float.

Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Correvio Pharma Corp. (CORV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

