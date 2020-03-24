DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) up 29.80% since start of the year

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) is -28.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.41 and a high of $8.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The DHT stock was last observed hovering at around $5.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35% off its average median price target of $8.70 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.55% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 16.0% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.88, the stock is 5.46% and -3.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.57 million and changing 6.33% at the moment leaves the stock -8.34% off its SMA200. DHT registered 29.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.42.

The stock witnessed a 6.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.10%, and is 1.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.58% over the week and 11.19% over the month.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has around 17 employees, a market worth around $823.20M and $481.90M in sales. and $481.90M in sales Current P/E ratio is 86.47 and Fwd P/E is 4.07. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.33% and -33.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.90%).

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

DHT Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.52 with sales reaching $160.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -717.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 42.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 105.80% in year-over-year returns.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Top Institutional Holders

221 institutions hold shares in DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT), with 37.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.82% while institutional investors hold 92.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 140.00M, and float is at 108.91M with Short Float at 6.66%. Institutions hold 68.44% of the Float.

DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -45.48% down over the past 12 months. Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is -2.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.37% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.73.