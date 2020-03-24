Dissecting Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Hasbro Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) is -50.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.33 and a high of $126.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The HAS stock was last observed hovering at around $46.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.76% off its average median price target of $100.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.1% off the consensus price target high of $130.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are 0.25% higher than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.87, the stock is -21.77% and -40.83% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.7 million and changing 12.49% at the moment leaves the stock -49.80% off its SMA200. HAS registered -37.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $103.06.

The stock witnessed a -42.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -50.31%, and is 15.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.10% over the week and 7.35% over the month.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) has around 5600 employees, a market worth around $7.03B and $4.72B in sales. and $4.72B in sales Current P/E ratio is 12.97 and Fwd P/E is 10.49. Profit margin for the company is 11.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.50% and -59.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hasbro Inc. (HAS) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hasbro Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $1.15B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 73.50% in year-over-year returns.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Top Institutional Holders

920 institutions hold shares in Hasbro Inc. (HAS), with 10.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.42% while institutional investors hold 98.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 135.52M, and float is at 126.72M with Short Float at 3.81%. Institutions hold 90.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Capital Research Global Investors with over 16.18 million shares valued at $1.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.82% of the HAS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 15.69 million shares valued at $1.66 billion to account for 11.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 10.41 million shares representing 7.61% and valued at over $1.1 billion, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 4.79% of the shares totaling 6.56 million with a market value of $692.94 million.

Hasbro Inc. (HAS) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Hasbro Inc. (HAS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Davis Stephen J, the company’s EVP & Chief Content Officer. SEC filings show that Davis Stephen J sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $105.06 per share for a total of $1.37 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39238.0 shares.

Hasbro Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 that Davis Stephen J (EVP & Chief Content Officer) sold a total of 4,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 and was made at $98.24 per share for $412607.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39238.0 shares of the HAS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 03, Courtney Thomas J Jr. (EVP,Chief Global Ops Officer) disposed off 3,687 shares at an average price of $105.00 for $387135.0. The insider now directly holds 20,795 shares of Hasbro Inc. (HAS).

Hasbro Inc. (HAS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) that is trading 20.48% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.84% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.03 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.98.