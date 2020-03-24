News

Dissecting Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) top performing stock: Get the Stats

By Sue Brooks

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) is -32.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.43 and a high of $21.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The TAK stock was last observed hovering at around $13.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $24.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.06% off the consensus price target high of $31.81 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 30.19% higher than the price target low of $19.11 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.34, the stock is -19.05% and -27.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.56 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock -26.86% off its SMA200. TAK registered -36.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -23.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.22.

The stock witnessed a -29.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.77%, and is -0.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.66% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has around 49578 employees, a market worth around $41.56B. Current P/E ratio is 16.44 and Fwd P/E is 0.06. Distance from 52-week low is 7.32% and -38.24% from its 52-week high.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $35.2 with sales reaching $785.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6393.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16,559.70% year-over-year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -18.82% down over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -31.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.65% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.99.

News

Sophisticated Investors Should Avoid: Athersys Inc. (ATHX), Anthem Inc. (ANTM)

Andrew Francis - 0
Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) shares are 58.54% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.55% or $0.17 higher in the latest trading...
Read more
News

Volatility Returns To MGM Resorts International (MGM), Halliburton Company (HAL)

Richard Addington - 0
MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) shares are -72.50% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.44% or $0.04 higher in the latest...
Read more
News

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) up -33.06% since start of the year

Andrew Francis - 0
Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) is -48.67% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.00 and a...
Read more

Read More

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Finance Andrew Francis - 0
Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) is -12.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.42 and a high...
Read more

A peek at Grubhub Inc. (GRUB): Who has invested in It?

News Winifred Gerald - 0
Grubhub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) is -1.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.11 and a high of...
Read more

Recent

Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) And Shinhan Financial Group Co. Ltd. (SHG) Among Headliners

News Winifred Gerald - 0
Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ: LAND) shares are 7.02% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.35% or $0.45 higher in the latest...
Read more

Orchid Island Capital Inc. (ORC) Vs. Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS): Which Is Riskier?

Finance Andrew Francis - 0
Orchid Island Capital Inc. (NYSE: ORC) shares are -67.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -49.73% or -$1.86 lower in the...
Read more

Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) Vs. Accenture plc (ACN): Those Ticking Clocks

Finance Richard Addington - 0
Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) shares are -36.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.10% or -$0.54 lower in the latest...
Read more

About Us

Categories

Companies

Finance

Industry

Markets

Pages

Privacy Policy

Our Team

Contact Us