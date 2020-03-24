Dissecting Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE: TAK) is -32.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.43 and a high of $21.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The TAK stock was last observed hovering at around $13.27 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $24.14 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.06% off the consensus price target high of $31.81 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 30.19% higher than the price target low of $19.11 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.34, the stock is -19.05% and -27.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.56 million and changing 0.53% at the moment leaves the stock -26.86% off its SMA200. TAK registered -36.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -23.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.22.

The stock witnessed a -29.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -34.77%, and is -0.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.66% over the week and 4.10% over the month.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has around 49578 employees, a market worth around $41.56B. Current P/E ratio is 16.44 and Fwd P/E is 0.06. Distance from 52-week low is 7.32% and -38.24% from its 52-week high.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) is a “Buy”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $35.2 with sales reaching $785.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -6393.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16,559.70% year-over-year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading -18.82% down over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -31.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.65% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.84 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.99.