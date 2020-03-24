Dissecting The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) top performing stock: Get the Stats

The Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE: TRV) is -35.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.99 and a high of $155.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The TRV stock was last observed hovering at around $89.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.15% off its average median price target of $137.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.77% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are 20.4% higher than the price target low of $111.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $88.36, the stock is -22.20% and -30.45% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.83 million and changing -1.28% at the moment leaves the stock -36.47% off its SMA200. TRV registered -34.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $126.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $138.78.

The stock witnessed a -34.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.25%, and is 3.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 14.06% over the week and 7.35% over the month.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) has around 30800 employees, a market worth around $22.68B and $31.59B in sales. and $31.59B in sales Current P/E ratio is 8.90 and Fwd P/E is 7.87. Profit margin for the company is 8.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.77% and -43.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.10%).

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 6 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Travelers Companies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.77 with sales reaching $7.43B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.30% in year-over-year returns.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Top Institutional Holders

1,499 institutions hold shares in The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV), with 731.94k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.29% while institutional investors hold 83.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 256.70M, and float is at 254.30M with Short Float at 1.42%. Institutions hold 82.95% of the Float.

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ruegger Philip T III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ruegger Philip T III bought 670 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $118.54 per share for a total of $79422.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 33881.0 shares.

The Travelers Companies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 24 that Toczydlowski Gregory C (EVP & President, Business Ins.) sold a total of 5,365 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 24 and was made at $134.67 per share for $722510.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13219.0 shares of the TRV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Klein Michael Frederick (EVP & President, Personal Ins.) disposed off 4,983 shares at an average price of $134.68 for $671096.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV).

The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Allstate Corporation (ALL) that is trading -22.24% down over the past 12 months. American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) is -46.88% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.5% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.43.