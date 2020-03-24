Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), Physicians Realty Trust (DOC)

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) shares are -0.97% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 3.85% or $3.17 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +13.78% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -17.22% down YTD and 1.22% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.78% and -14.90% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 12, 2020, Needham recommended the AKAM stock is a Buy, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on March 12, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the AKAM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $85.54 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $106.67. The forecasts give the Akamai Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $120.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $87.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 28.72% or 1.68%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 8.80% in the current quarter to $1.15, up from the $1.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.89, up 6.60% from $4.49 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.1 and $1.27. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.33 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 61 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 26 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 313,011 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 603,969. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 184,532 and 26,227 in purchases and sales respectively.

SALERNO FREDERIC V, a Director at the company, sold 10,922 shares worth $1.09 million at $100.11 per share on Feb 21. The EVP & GM Media Division had earlier sold another 15,000 AKAM shares valued at $1.43 million on Mar 18. The shares were sold at $95.00 per share. Greenthal Jill A (Director) sold 5,000 shares at $102.41 per share on Feb 19 for a total of $512050.0 while Blumofe Robert, (EVP Platform & GM Enterprise) sold 8,389 shares on Feb 18 for $832944.0 with each share fetching $99.29.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), on the other hand, is trading around $12.51 with a market cap of $2.14B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.87 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.06% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.31 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DOC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 11.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $16.52 million. This represented a 84.63% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $107.42 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.22 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.06 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $201.18 million, significantly lower than the $208.69 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $47.96 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 65 times at Physicians Realty Trust over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 39 times and accounting for 368,193 shares. Insider sales totaled 187,612 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 26 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.97M shares after the latest sales, with 12.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.40% with a share float percentage of 171.36M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Physicians Realty Trust having a total of 400 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.32 million shares worth more than $517.52 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 13.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 18.35 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $347.57 million and represent 9.31% of shares outstanding.