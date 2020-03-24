Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA), Noble Energy Inc. (NBL)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) shares are -16.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.74% or -$4.96 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.76% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.71% down YTD and -16.08% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.40% and -17.05% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 22, 2020, DZ Bank recommended the BABA stock is a Buy, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on February 14, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $176.34 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1808.95. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 90.25.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 15.60% in the current quarter to $6.7, up from the $1.25 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $50.49, up 820.50% from $5.58 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $8.51 and $16.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $61.22 for the next year.

Noble Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NBL), on the other hand, is trading around $4.47 with a market cap of $1.66B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $18.24 and spell out a more modest performance – a 75.49% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NBL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -30.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $64.0 million. This represented a 94.55% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.17 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$2.49 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.65 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $20.65 billion from $22.0 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.0 billion, significantly lower than the $2.34 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$526.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 58 times at Noble Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 27 times and accounting for 667,790 shares. Insider sales totaled 659,594 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 31 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 6.49M shares after the latest sales, with 5.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 1.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 99.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Noble Energy Inc. having a total of 696 institutions that hold shares in the company.