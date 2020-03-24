Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Brinker International Inc. (EAT), Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK)

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) shares are -74.71% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 14.07% or $1.31 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +51.71% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -76.91% down YTD and -74.61% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 1.14% and -73.76% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, Goldman recommended the EAT stock is a Buy, while earlier, Loop Capital had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on January 31, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $10.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $48.06. The forecasts give the Brinker International Inc. stock a price target range of $56.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 81.04% or -18.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.30% in the current quarter to $1.41, up from the $1.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $4.32, up 8.70% from $3.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.65 and $1.69. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $4.65 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 12 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 117,579 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 26,671. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 18,693 and 120 in purchases and sales respectively.

Baltes Kelly C., a EVP, President of Maggiano’s at the company, bought 1,000 shares worth $25290.0 at $25.29 per share on Mar 09. The EVP, President of Maggiano’s had earlier bought another 1,000 EAT shares valued at $21590.0 on Mar 11. The shares were bought at $21.59 per share. Baltes Kelly C. (EVP, President of Maggiano’s) bought 500 shares at $29.20 per share on Mar 06 for a total of $14600.0 while Ranade Prashant, (Director) bought 600 shares on Mar 05 for $19110.0 with each share fetching $31.85.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK), on the other hand, is trading around $72.03 with a market cap of $10.37B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $167.60 and spell out a more modest performance – a 57.02% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $8.69 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (SWK) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

SWK’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 9.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $853.9 million. This represented a 77.01% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.71 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.32 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.70 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $20.6 billion from $21.32 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.51 billion, significantly higher than the $1.26 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.08 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 97 times at Stanley Black & Decker Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 247,631 shares. Insider sales totaled 250,583 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 67 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -37.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 374.28k shares after the latest sales, with 14.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.90% with a share float percentage of 144.02M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Stanley Black & Decker Inc. having a total of 1,089 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.72 million shares worth more than $2.11 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 10.06 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.67 billion and represent 6.53% of shares outstanding.