Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO), The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO) shares are -30.01% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 9.13% or $0.47 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +22.17% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -50.22% down YTD and -21.84% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.80% and -43.40% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 25, 2020, CIBC recommended the EGO stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 04, 2020. 13 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the EGO stock is a “Hold. 2 of the 13 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $1.98. The forecasts give the Eldorado Gold Corporation stock a price target range of $14.93 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.25. The two limits represent an upside potential of 62.36% or 10.08%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -100.00% in the current quarter to $0, down from the $0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.03, down -8.90% from $0.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.01 and $0.03. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.05 for the next year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:HIG), on the other hand, is trading around $30.71 with a market cap of $8.62B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $63.69 and spell out a more modest performance – a 51.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $5.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HIG’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 13.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $128.0 million. This represented a 97.61% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $5.36 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.50 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.52 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.49 billion, significantly higher than the $2.84 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.38 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 21 times and accounting for 342,323 shares. Insider sales totaled 197,315 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 24 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -3.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.56M shares after the latest sales, with 22.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.70%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. having a total of 1,000 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 39.97 million shares worth more than $2.43 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 11.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 32.64 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.98 billion and represent 9.11% of shares outstanding.