Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Fastenal Company (FAST), FirstEnergy Corp. (FE)

Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) shares are -23.73% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.95% or -$0.56 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +5.48% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -28.30% down YTD and -23.41% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -11.16% and -27.48% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 13, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the FAST stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on March 19, 2020.

The stock currently trades at $28.18 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $35.86. The consensus price target represents an upside potential 21.42.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.35, up from the $0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.42, up 4.70% from $1.38 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.31 and $0.39. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.54 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 38 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 32 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 541,089 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 527,857. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 88,685 and 68,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Ancius Michael J, a Director at the company, bought 205 shares worth $6398.0 at $31.21 per share on Mar 09. The Chief Financial Officer/EVP had earlier bought another 1,500 FAST shares valued at $47249.0 on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $31.50 per share. OBERTON WILLARD D (Director) sold 60,000 shares at $38.82 per share on Feb 20 for a total of $2.33 million while FLORNESS DANIEL L, (CEO and President) sold 7,500 shares on Feb 12 for $286501.0 with each share fetching $38.20.

FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE), on the other hand, is trading around $33.19 with a market cap of $18.55B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $44.87 and spell out a more modest performance – a 26.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.51 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the FirstEnergy Corp. (FE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 16.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $260.0 million. This represented a 90.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $2.67 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.13 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $42.3 billion from $41.51 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $2.47 billion, significantly higher than the $1.41 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$198.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 33 times at FirstEnergy Corp. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 590,883 shares. Insider sales totaled 419,672 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 19 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -5.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.91M shares after the latest sales, with 17.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 85.10% with a share float percentage of 539.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with FirstEnergy Corp. having a total of 0 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 67.46 million shares worth more than $3.28 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 12.48% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 55.96 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.72 billion and represent 10.35% of shares outstanding.