Energy Transfer LP (ET) Vs. Visa Inc. (V): Updated Outlook

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) shares are -62.67% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.76% or -$0.46 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +27.73% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -65.44% down YTD and -62.93% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -16.70% and -60.54% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, Robert W. Baird recommended the ET stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on March 16, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the ET stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 14 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.79 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.62. The forecasts give the Energy Transfer LP stock a price target range of $22.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 78.23% or 20.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 5.60% in the current quarter to $0.36, up from the $0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.46, up 6.70% from $1.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.24 and $0.62. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.49 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 73 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 20,280,866 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 382,877. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 8,316,780 and 128,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Brannon Richard D, a Director at the company, bought 35,000 shares worth $138800.0 at $3.97 per share on Mar 18. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 18,000 ET shares valued at $76590.0 on Mar 18. The shares were bought at $4.26 per share. Brannon Richard D (Director) bought 45,000 shares at $5.39 per share on Mar 17 for a total of $242731.0 while Brannon Richard D, (Director) bought 20,000 shares on Mar 16 for $113162.0 with each share fetching $5.66.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), on the other hand, is trading around $135.74 with a market cap of $284.39B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $218.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.85% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $6.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Visa Inc. (V) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

V’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 65.00%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.02 billion. This represented a 33.66% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $6.05 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.31 on the year-over-year period, growing to $1.17 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $74.78 billion from $72.57 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $3.9 billion while total current assets were at $22.32 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.88 billion, significantly higher than the $3.29 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.68 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 80 times at Visa Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 52 times and accounting for 682,680 shares. Insider sales totaled 423,154 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 24.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.25M shares after the latest sales, with 14.20% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 97.30% with a share float percentage of 1.69B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Visa Inc. having a total of 3,504 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 147.94 million shares worth more than $27.8 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.67% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 125.23 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $23.53 billion and represent 7.34% of shares outstanding.