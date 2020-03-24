Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Vs. HP Inc. (HPQ): Which Is Riskier?

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) shares are -52.81% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -8.72% or -$1.27 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +29.41% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -54.52% down YTD and -53.06% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.49% and -48.79% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 06, 2020, Morgan Stanley recommended the EPD stock is a Overweight, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on March 09, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the EPD stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 25 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $13.29 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.00. The forecasts give the Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stock a price target range of $37.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $18.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 64.08% or 26.17%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -7.40% in the current quarter to $0.53, down from the $0.57 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.18, up 2.90% from $2.09 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.47 and $0.8. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $2.17 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 199 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 39 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 4,639,087 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 382,398. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,583,679 and 285,831 in purchases and sales respectively.

WILLIAMS RANDA DUNCAN, a Director at the company, bought 101,000 shares worth $1.13 million at $11.23 per share on Mar 18. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 EPD shares valued at $146542.0 on Mar 19. The shares were bought at $14.65 per share. BACHMANN RICHARD H (Director) bought 15,000 shares at $10.86 per share on Mar 18 for a total of $162921.0 while TEAGUE AJ, (Co-Chief Executive Officer) bought 5,000 shares on Mar 18 for $55000.0 with each share fetching $11.00.

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ), on the other hand, is trading around $13.70 with a market cap of $19.92B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $23.05 and spell out a more modest performance – a 40.56% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.4 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the HP Inc. (HPQ) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

HPQ’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 6.50%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.01 billion. This represented a 86.27% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $14.62 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.46 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.51 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $31.66 billion from $33.47 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.28 billion, significantly higher than the $862.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.09 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 42 times at HP Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 1,989,503 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,150,287 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 23 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -4.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.83M shares after the latest sales, with 83.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 82.60% with a share float percentage of 1.43B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with HP Inc. having a total of 1,291 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 129.73 million shares worth more than $2.67 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.07% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Dodge & Cox Inc, with the investment firm holding over 118.72 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.44 billion and represent 8.30% of shares outstanding.