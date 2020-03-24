Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Deere & Company (DE), Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX)

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) shares are -35.85% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.43% or -$0.48 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.72% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -38.93% down YTD and -35.66% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.41% and -37.36% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 02, 2019, BofA/Merrill recommended the DE stock is a Underperform, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 02, 2020. 21 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the DE stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 21 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $111.15 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $184.22. The forecasts give the Deere & Company stock a price target range of $243.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $144.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.26% or 22.81%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 30.40% in the current quarter to $2.81, down from the $3.52 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $9.44, down -7.20% from $9.94 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.11 and $3.07. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $11.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 20 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 277,279 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 167,689. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 18,795 and 9,912 in purchases and sales respectively.

von Pentz Markwart, a Pres AgTurf Eur, CIS, Asia, Af at the company, sold 2,350 shares worth $411478.0 at $175.10 per share on Jan 21. The Pres AgTurf Eur, CIS, Asia, Af had earlier sold another 7,562 DE shares valued at $1.35 million on Feb 21. The shares were sold at $178.00 per share. May John C II (CEO & President) sold 8,112 shares at $174.11 per share on Dec 16 for a total of $1.41 million while May John C II, (CEO & President) sold 5,075 shares on Dec 13 for $879919.0 with each share fetching $173.38.

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX), on the other hand, is trading around $5.93 with a market cap of $355.80M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 60.47% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.5 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (AXDX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AXDX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $20.74 million. This represented a -497.67% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.47 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.40 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.41 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $134.42 million from $147.28 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $47.44 million while total current assets were at $121.85 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$64.79 million, significantly higher than the -$67.76 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$65.12 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 13 times at Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 13 times and accounting for 100,000 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 22.9M shares after the latest sales, with 0.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 41.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 57.10% with a share float percentage of 32.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. having a total of 158 institutions that hold shares in the company.