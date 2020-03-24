Exploring Strategic Opportunities: VICI Properties Inc. (VICI), T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) shares are -54.05% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.63% or -$0.57 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +19.19% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -59.17% down YTD and -53.63% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.53% and -58.29% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 12, 2019, Citigroup recommended the VICI stock is a Buy, while earlier, Wells Fargo had Resumed the stock as a Overweight on February 20, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the VICI stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $11.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $30.22. The forecasts give the VICI Properties Inc. stock a price target range of $35.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $27.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 66.46% or 56.52%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -34.40% in the current quarter to $0.35, down from the $0.37 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.64, up 31.40% from $1.24 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.36 and $0.52. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.8 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 41 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 7 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 266,421 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 9,989. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 199,765 and 5,060 in purchases and sales respectively.

ABRAHAMSON JAMES R, a Director at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $167900.0 at $16.79 per share on Mar 12. The Director had earlier bought another 10,000 VICI shares valued at $167800.0 on Mar 13. The shares were bought at $16.78 per share. ABRAHAMSON JAMES R (Director) bought 5,000 shares at $21.90 per share on Mar 09 for a total of $109500.0 while KIESKE DAVID ANDREW, (Chief Financial Officer) bought 9,000 shares on Mar 02 for $227340.0 with each share fetching $25.26.

T2 Biosystems Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO), on the other hand, is trading around $0.40 with a market cap of $32.50M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $6.42 and spell out a more modest performance – a 93.77% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the T2 Biosystems Inc. (TTOO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TTOO’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $12.44 million. This represented a -305.21% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.07 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.30 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.33 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $28.49 million from $34.25 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$45.36 million, significantly lower than the -$40.14 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$46.12 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 23 times at T2 Biosystems Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 12 times and accounting for 263,286 shares. Insider sales totaled 125,295 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 11 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.56M shares after the latest sales, with 4.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.90% with a share float percentage of 81.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with T2 Biosystems Inc. having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 4.32 million shares worth more than $5.06 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. held 4.29% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 1.49 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.75 million and represent 1.48% of shares outstanding.