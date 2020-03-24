Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) turns bullish with gain of 0.06 points

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE: FSM) is -43.14% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.47 and a high of $4.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The FSM stock was last observed hovering at around $2.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06% off its average median price target of $4.29 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.51% off the consensus price target high of $4.99 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 30.75% higher than the price target low of $3.35 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.32, the stock is -19.64% and -32.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.66 million and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock -31.89% off its SMA200. FSM registered -36.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -33.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.40.

The stock witnessed a -41.12% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.96%, and is 11.54% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 22.47% over the week and 17.16% over the month.

and $257.19M in sales Current P/E ratio is 16.57 and Fwd P/E is 7.03. Distance from 52-week low is 57.82% and -49.48% from its 52-week high.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $67M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 161.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 26.30% year-over-year.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 160.29M, and float is at 158.83M with Short Float at 5.27%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 8.85 million shares valued at $36.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.52% of the FSM Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 7.62 million shares valued at $31.07 million to account for 4.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Sprott Inc. which holds 3.58 million shares representing 2.23% and valued at over $14.6 million, while Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. holds 1.85% of the shares totaling 2.97 million with a market value of $12.11 million.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM): Who are the competitors?

Seabridge Gold Inc. (SA) is -46.90% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.9% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 7.29 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.15.