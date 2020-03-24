GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK) And Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Saying Scary Stuff?

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) shares are -32.22% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.47% or -$1.49 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.34% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.99% down YTD and -32.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.41% and -26.07% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 16, 2020, Barclays recommended the GSK stock is a Underweight, while earlier, Shore Capital had Downgrade the stock as a Sell on February 12, 2020. 20 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the GSK stock is a “Moderate Sell. 3 of the 20 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $31.85 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $48.92. The forecasts give the GlaxoSmithKline plc stock a price target range of $57.42 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $35.60. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.53% or 10.53%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -4.50% in the current quarter to $0.71, down from the $0.78 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $3, up 1.00% from $3.16 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.68 and $0.68. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $3.07 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, a Director at the company, bought 177,777 shares worth $8.0 million at $45.00 per share on Sep 10. The Former 10% Owner had earlier bought another 357,142 GSK shares valued at $10.0 million on Oct 18. The shares were bought at $28.00 per share. GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC (Director) bought 333,333 shares at $15.00 per share on Jul 01 for a total of $5.0 million while GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, (Director) bought 385,714 shares on May 28 for $5.4 million with each share fetching $14.00.

Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES), on the other hand, is trading around $4.08 with a market cap of $1.48B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $17.27 and spell out a more modest performance – a 76.38% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $2.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 10 times at Western Midstream Partners LP over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 8 times and accounting for 503,131 shares. Insider sales totaled 18,121,282 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 6.0 shares.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 43.60% with a share float percentage of 200.84M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Western Midstream Partners LP having a total of 41 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Alps Advisors Inc. with over 24.15 million shares worth more than $475.58 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Alps Advisors Inc. held 5.44% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC, with the investment firm holding over 20.88 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $411.11 million and represent 4.70% of shares outstanding.