Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) Vs. NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE): Those Ticking Clocks

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE: GPK) shares are -36.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.38% or -$0.37 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +1.59% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.23% down YTD and -36.52% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.88% and -34.27% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On January 04, 2019, UBS recommended the GPK stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Robert W. Baird had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on February 24, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the GPK stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.57 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.50. The forecasts give the Graphic Packaging Holding Company stock a price target range of $19.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $15.20. The two limits represent an upside potential of 44.37% or 30.46%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease 0.00% in the current quarter to $0.25, up from the $0.21 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.97, up 3.00% from $0.87 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.23. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.04 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 15 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 6 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 643,359 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 248,918. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 568,599 and 248,918 in purchases and sales respectively.

The Director had earlier bought another 8,100 GPK shares valued at $97970.0 on Mar 17. The shares were bought at $12.10 per share.

NextEra Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), on the other hand, is trading around $181.66 with a market cap of $90.34B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $262.19 and spell out a more modest performance – a 30.71% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $9.08 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NEE’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 27.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $13.0 million. This represented a 99.72% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.59 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.72 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.61 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $8.15 billion, significantly higher than the $6.59 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$2.92 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 95 times at NextEra Energy Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 42 times and accounting for 305,491 shares. Insider sales totaled 186,621 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 53 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 919.25k shares after the latest sales, with 18.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.20% with a share float percentage of 488.04M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with NextEra Energy Inc. having a total of 2,247 institutions that hold shares in the company.