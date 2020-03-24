Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) picks momentum as shares drop -30.18%

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: GPOR) is -78.18% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $8.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The GPOR stock was last observed hovering at around $0.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 90.5% off the consensus price target high of $6.95 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -164.0% lower than the price target low of $0.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.66, the stock is -18.24% and -48.22% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.94 million and changing -6.06% at the moment leaves the stock -76.18% off its SMA200. GPOR registered -91.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -79.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.2448 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.7613.

The stock witnessed a -47.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -79.99%, and is -30.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 37.97% over the week and 59.57% over the month.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) has around 298 employees, a market worth around $105.93M and $1.35B in sales. and $1.35B in sales Distance from 52-week low is 89.51% and -91.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.00%).

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gulfport Energy Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.04 with sales reaching $247.18M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -608.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.90% in year-over-year returns.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Top Institutional Holders

272 institutions hold shares in Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR), with 16.78M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.50% while institutional investors hold 120.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 159.70M, and float is at 142.93M with Short Float at 24.40%. Institutions hold 108.05% of the Float.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wood David M., the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Wood David M. bought 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $2.44 per share for a total of $97600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.01 million shares.

Gulfport Energy Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that Craine Patrick K. (General Counsel and Corp. Sec.) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $2.42 per share for $36300.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 227265.0 shares of the GPOR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 30, HICKS QUENTIN R (EVP & CFO) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $2.38 for $35700.0. The insider now directly holds 15,000 shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR).

Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Diamondback Energy Inc. (FANG) that is trading -79.91% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -60.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.47% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 30.52 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.13.