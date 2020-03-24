Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH), Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL)

Enphase Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH) shares are 5.28% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 5.81% or $1.51 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +28.01% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -53.49% down YTD and 5.97% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.22% and -53.44% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 13, 2020, B. Riley FBR recommended the ENPH stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Raymond James had Upgrade the stock as a Mkt Perform on March 20, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the ENPH stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $27.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $51.33. The forecasts give the Enphase Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $70.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $39.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.7% or 29.46%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 18.20% in the current quarter to $0.33, up from the $0.08 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.34, up 41.90% from $0.95 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.21 and $0.34. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.43 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 28 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 52 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 3,684,890 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 5,210,851. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 2,547,395 and 4,123,184 in purchases and sales respectively.

RODGERS THURMAN J, a Director at the company, sold 178,694 shares worth $9.36 million at $52.38 per share on Feb 26. The Director had earlier sold another 67,781 ENPH shares valued at $3.93 million on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $57.92 per share. RODGERS THURMAN J (Director) sold 1,821,306 shares at $53.15 per share on Feb 25 for a total of $96.81 million while RANHOFF DAVID A, (VP & Chief Commercial Officer) sold 22,325 shares on Feb 21 for $1.29 million with each share fetching $57.77.

Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL), on the other hand, is trading around $13.80 with a market cap of $1.53B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $39.40 and spell out a more modest performance – a 64.97% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.65 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Toll Brothers Inc. (TOL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TOL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 8.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $191.94 million. This represented a 85.58% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.33 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.41 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.76 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Apr 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.59 billion from $10.83 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$366.42 million, significantly lower than the -$185.22 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$393.25 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 26 times at Toll Brothers Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 18 times and accounting for 205,083 shares. Insider sales totaled 84,196 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 8 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 10.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 11.83M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 6.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.50% with a share float percentage of 111.04M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Toll Brothers Inc. having a total of 537 institutions that hold shares in the company.