Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Philip Morris International Inc. (PM), U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) shares are -29.51% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -1.82% or -$1.11 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.09% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -33.48% down YTD and -30.25% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -13.82% and -33.09% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On December 02, 2019, Citigroup recommended the PM stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Cowen had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on February 13, 2020. 18 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the PM stock is a “Moderate Sell. 1 of the 18 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $59.98 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $95.33. The forecasts give the Philip Morris International Inc. stock a price target range of $105.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $80.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 42.88% or 25.03%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 0.80% in the current quarter to $1.12, up from the $1.09 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $5.51, up 3.30% from $5.19 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $1.37 and $1.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $5.98 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 54 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 25 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 390,654 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 231,907. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 366,894 and 148,607 in purchases and sales respectively.

CALANTZOPOULOS ANDRE, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, sold 50,000 shares worth $4.38 million at $87.50 per share on Feb 19. The Pres Ext Aff & Gen Counsel had earlier sold another 22,000 PM shares valued at $1.9 million on Feb 26. The shares were sold at $86.27 per share. CAMILLERI LOUIS C (Director) sold 30,000 shares at $88.33 per share on Feb 12 for a total of $2.65 million while Barth Werner, (Sr. VP, Commercial) sold 11,000 shares on Oct 18 for $895788.0 with each share fetching $81.44.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), on the other hand, is trading around $28.93 with a market cap of $45.04B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $54.34 and spell out a more modest performance – a 46.76% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $4.17 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 56 times at U.S. Bancorp over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 502,165 shares. Insider sales totaled 418,399 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 37 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -18.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.43M shares after the latest sales, with 20.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 78.20% with a share float percentage of 1.52B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with U.S. Bancorp having a total of 2,044 institutions that hold shares in the company.