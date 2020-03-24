Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About The Boeing Company (BA), Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) shares are -67.58% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 11.17% or $10.61 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +18.67% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -69.82% down YTD and -68.33% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -18.51% and -68.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 12, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the BA stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on March 23, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the BA stock is a “Moderate Sell. 0 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $105.62 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $227.11. The forecasts give the The Boeing Company stock a price target range of $440.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $95.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 76.0% or -11.18%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -258.50% in the current quarter to -$1.17, down from the $3.16 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $2.76, up 12.60% from -$3.47 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$1.45 and $0.56. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $14.48 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 40 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 113,827 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 67,890. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 110,827 and 67,890 in purchases and sales respectively.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB), on the other hand, is trading around $4.02 with a market cap of $38.84B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $8.52 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.82% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.64 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ITUB’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 32.80%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.37 billion. This represented a 46.32% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $8.13 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.14 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.16 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $808.44 million, significantly higher than the -$8.63 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $516.41 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 52.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 25.40% with a share float percentage of 5.29B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. having a total of 497 institutions that hold shares in the company.