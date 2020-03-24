Have Analysts Changed Their Mind About Yandex N.V. (YNDX), Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA)

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares are -33.00% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -2.57% or -$0.77 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +4.33% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -40.47% down YTD and -31.79% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -5.39% and -34.58% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On November 21, 2018, Jefferies recommended the YNDX stock is a Buy, while earlier, Morgan Stanley had Downgrade the stock as a Equal-Weight on February 18, 2020. 14 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the YNDX stock is a “Strong Sell. 0 of the 14 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $29.14 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $3872.73. The forecasts give the Yandex N.V. stock a price target range of $4055.47 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $2701.41. The two limits represent an upside potential of 99.28% or 98.92%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -35.40% in the current quarter to $27.28, up from the $0.26 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $106.92, up 30.00% from $70.18 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $20.43 and $33.05. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $152.43 for the next year.

Enel Americas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA), on the other hand, is trading around $5.44 with a market cap of $7.12B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $11.37 and spell out a more modest performance – a 52.15% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.85 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Enel Americas S.A. (ENIA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ENIA’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$114.48 million. This represented a 103.14% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.64 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.45 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.29 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $29.71 billion from $28.03 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $609.19 million, significantly higher than the $129.56 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $143.26 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 62.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 6.80% with a share float percentage of 488.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enel Americas S.A. having a total of 211 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Acadian Asset Management with over 14.51 million shares worth more than $159.33 million. As of Dec 30, 2019, Acadian Asset Management held 14.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company, with the investment firm holding over 14.03 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $154.04 million and represent 13.81% of shares outstanding.