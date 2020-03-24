Heat Check: Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT) Vs. Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR)

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE: SKT) shares are -59.61% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -14.51% or -$1.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +7.21% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -64.86% down YTD and -59.85% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.44% and -53.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 09, 2019, Goldman recommended the SKT stock is a Sell, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on March 23, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.70 to suggest that the SKT stock is a “Hold. 4 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 0 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $11.80. The forecasts give the Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. stock a price target range of $15.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $5.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 60.33% or -8.18%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -159.10% in the current quarter to $0.17, down from the $0.66 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.67, down -6.70% from $0.93 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.16 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.62 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 21 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 17 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 341,083 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 138,605. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 310,186 and 104,633 in purchases and sales respectively.

SUMMERELL VIRGINIA R, a Senior VP, Treasurer at the company, sold 5,830 shares worth $73236.0 at $12.56 per share on Feb 20. The SVP,Construction & Development had earlier sold another 12,500 SKT shares valued at $112000.0 on Mar 13. The shares were sold at $8.96 per share. HENRY DAVID (Director) bought 10,000 shares at $14.41 per share on Aug 21 for a total of $144090.0 while TANGER STEVEN B, (CEO) bought 10,000 shares on Aug 20 for $144760.0 with each share fetching $14.48.

Digital Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE:DLR), on the other hand, is trading around $107.90 with a market cap of $30.67B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $126.62 and spell out a more modest performance – a 14.78% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.26 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Digital Realty Trust Inc. (DLR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DLR’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 19.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $10.73 million. This represented a 98.64% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $787.46 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $1.67 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.25 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.51 billion, significantly higher than the $1.39 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.42 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 68 times at Digital Realty Trust Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 35 times and accounting for 1,038,596 shares. Insider sales totaled 234,012 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 33 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 68.98k shares after the latest sales, with -68.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.05% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 259.19M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Digital Realty Trust Inc. having a total of 947 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 33.31 million shares worth more than $3.96 billion. As of Mar 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 15.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital World Investors, with the investment firm holding over 23.91 million shares as of Mar 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.84 billion and represent 11.48% of shares outstanding.