Heat Check: The Gap Inc. (GPS) Vs. PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

The Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) shares are -64.48% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -13.02% or -$0.94 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +3.97% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -66.93% down YTD and -64.72% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -24.70% and -63.19% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 13, 2020, MKM Partners recommended the GPS stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Telsey Advisory Group had Reiterated the stock as a Market Perform on March 13, 2020. 23 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 3.00 to suggest that the GPS stock is a “Hold. 5 of the 23 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $6.28 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $23.33. The forecasts give the The Gap Inc. stock a price target range of $18.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.11% or -4.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 41.50% in the current quarter to -$0.01, down from the $0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.5, down -3.60% from $1.97 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.12 and $0.62. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 40 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 694,699 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 797,079. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 151,831 and 52,131 in purchases and sales respectively.

Gruber Julie, a EVP & Global General Counsel at the company, sold 3,286 shares worth $78864.0 at $24.00 per share on May 13. The President & CEO, Gap had earlier sold another 16,183 GPS shares valued at $291294.0 on Jun 21. The shares were sold at $18.00 per share.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), on the other hand, is trading around $85.26 with a market cap of $100.10B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $129.74 and spell out a more modest performance – a 34.28% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $3.43 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

PYPL’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 15.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.43 billion. This represented a 71.18% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.96 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.43 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.49 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $51.33 billion from $50.22 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $3.41 billion while total current assets were at $38.49 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $4.56 billion, significantly lower than the $5.48 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $3.86 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 123 times at PayPal Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 50 times and accounting for 1,339,705 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,082,491 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 73 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -23.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.5M shares after the latest sales, with 177.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.20% with a share float percentage of 1.17B. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PayPal Holdings Inc. having a total of 2,427 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 93.26 million shares worth more than $10.09 billion. As of Dec 30, 2019, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.95% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 74.09 million shares as of Dec 30, 2019. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $8.01 billion and represent 6.32% of shares outstanding.