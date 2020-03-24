Here are the top Institutional holders of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) shares

Becton Dickinson and Company (NYSE: BDX) is -26.25% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $208.65 and a high of $286.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The BDX stock was last observed hovering at around $220.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -19.54%.

Currently trading at $200.58, the stock is -15.41% and -21.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.46 million and changing -8.88% at the moment leaves the stock -21.12% off its SMA200. BDX registered -16.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -20.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $255.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $254.09.

The stock witnessed a -22.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.12%, and is -10.11% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.32% over the week and 5.71% over the month.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) has around 70093 employees, a market worth around $57.78B and $17.35B in sales. and $17.35B in sales Current P/E ratio is 83.75 and Fwd P/E is 15.10. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -3.87% and -30.04% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Analyst Forecasts

Becton Dickinson and Company quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.5 with sales reaching $4.27B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Top Institutional Holders

1,905 institutions hold shares in Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX), with 704k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.17% while institutional investors hold 88.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 288.06M, and float is at 270.72M with Short Float at 1.96%. Institutions hold 88.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 27.72 million shares valued at $7.54 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.22% of the BDX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.54 million shares valued at $6.4 billion to account for 8.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 19.02 million shares representing 7.01% and valued at over $5.17 billion, while FMR, LLC holds 4.97% of the shares totaling 13.47 million with a market value of $3.66 billion.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) Insider Activity

A total of 103 insider transactions have happened at Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 64 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Khichi Samrat S., the company’s EVP and General Counsel. SEC filings show that Khichi Samrat S. sold 4,349 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $224.53 per share for a total of $976481.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5262.0 shares.

Becton Dickinson and Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Fraser Claire (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $258.72 per share for $388074.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20939.0 shares of the BDX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, Mas Ribo Alberto (EVP and Pres, Life Sciences) disposed off 1,430 shares at an average price of $285.00 for $407550.0. The insider now directly holds 8,381 shares of Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX).

Becton Dickinson and Company (BDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) that is trading -56.49% down over the past 12 months. Hologic Inc. (HOLX) is -37.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.21% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.04.