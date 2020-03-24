Here are the top Institutional holders of EQT Corporation (EQT) shares

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) is -44.40% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.21 and a high of $21.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The EQT stock was last observed hovering at around $7.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.39%.

Currently trading at $6.06, the stock is -12.01% and -9.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.52 million and changing -18.66% at the moment leaves the stock -42.49% off its SMA200. EQT registered -68.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -47.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.48.

The stock witnessed a 4.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.21%, and is -30.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 19.71% over the week and 19.59% over the month.

EQT Corporation (EQT) has around 647 employees, a market worth around $1.66B and $4.42B in sales. and $4.42B in sales Profit margin for the company is -27.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.94% and -72.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.10%).

EQT Corporation (EQT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for EQT Corporation (EQT) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

EQT Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $942.08M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.20% in year-over-year returns.

EQT Corporation (EQT) Top Institutional Holders

441 institutions hold shares in EQT Corporation (EQT), with 3.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.22% while institutional investors hold 103.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 274.74M, and float is at 250.97M with Short Float at 11.45%. Institutions hold 102.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 28.1 million shares valued at $306.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.00% of the EQT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2019, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 23.92 million shares valued at $260.67 million to account for 9.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 23.02 million shares representing 9.01% and valued at over $250.91 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.64% of the shares totaling 14.42 million with a market value of $157.16 million.

EQT Corporation (EQT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at EQT Corporation (EQT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Beebe Lydia I, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Beebe Lydia I bought 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 03 at a price of $6.00 per share for a total of $18000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4000.0 shares.

EQT Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 13 that Centofanti Erin R. (Former EVP, Production) sold a total of 2,970 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 13 and was made at $16.03 per share for $47609.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7609.0 shares of the EQT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 29, McNally Robert Joseph (President & CEO) acquired 13,572 shares at an average price of $18.37 for $249318.0. The insider now directly holds 207,391 shares of EQT Corporation (EQT).

EQT Corporation (EQT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Range Resources Corporation (RRC) that is trading -75.07% down over the past 12 months. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is -54.31% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.88% from the last report on Jan 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 20.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.92.